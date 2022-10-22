American Sargeant to drive for Williams if licence secured

American Logan Sargeant will race for Williams next season if he secures the necessary licence.

Austin (AFP) – American Logan Sargeant will drive for Williams in the 2023 season, subject to him securing the necessary super licence, team chief Jost Capito said on Saturday.

Sargeant, 21, a Formula Two driver who made his first appearance for the team as a guest tester in Friday's opening free practice session, could become the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

He will be the 58th American to participate in an F1 Grand Prix, other than the Indianapolis 500, when it was part of the world championship between 1950 and 1960. Two Americans became world champions, Mario Andretti and Phil Hill.

Sargeant is set to join the F1 circus when it is growing rapidly in popularity in the United States where three races are set to take place next season.

He needs to finish fifth or better in the season-ending Abu Dhabi F2 race next month (November) secure his super licence from the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

"We feel he is ready to race and, under the condition that he has enough super licence points after Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year," said Capito.

"I am a fan of getting young drivers through as quickly as possible in Formula One.

"The series below, compared to Formula One cars, the cars are like truck so get him in as quickly as possible and find out if he is capable to stay in F1 long term, as we believe he is.

"It is his first year in F2 and he won races, he has been qualifying very strong all these years in his career, so we believe he is absolutely ready."

Sargeant will replace Canadian Nicholas Latifi in the team.

