Bayern's Choupo-Moting 'looking forward' to Lewandowski reunion

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored four goals in his past three games

Sinsheim (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will look to continue his hot streak heading into Wednesday's clash with former teammate Robert Lewandowski away at Barcelona.

Choupo-Moting, who played as a backup striker for Lewandowski for two seasons at Bayern, has scored four goals in his last three games.

Speaking after Bayern's dominant 2-0 win away against Hoffenheim, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Stoke City striker said he and his Munich team were ready to see their former teammate again.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Lewi again - he is a world-class player," Choupo-Moting told Sky.

The Hamburg-born forward appears to have allayed some of the fears that Bayern may struggle during the post-Lewandowski era, after Munich won only one game from six from late August to early October.

Choupo-Moting thanked his teammates for his uptick in form.

"There is no secret really - we put pressure (on other sides) very well," the 33-year-old said.

"I trust in my qualities and in those of the team."

Bayern take on Barcelona on Wednesday night, having won the home leg 2-0.

