Brady stunned by Panthers as Packers slump to another loss

Miami (AFP) – Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a shock 21-3 loss to the unfancied Carolina Panthers while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a third straight defeat with a 23-21 loss at Washington in the NFL on Sunday.

The results leave the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks with losing records after seven games with both Tampa Bay and Green Bay on 3-4.

The Panthers traded their main offensive talent, running back Christian McCaffrey, to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and came into the clash as heavy underdogs.

But Carolina nullified seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady and the Bucaneers' offense in an impressive display.

Brady was 32-of-49 for 290 yards as the 45-year-old's suffered a fourth loss, leaving the former New England Patriots star in the worst position he has found himself in at this stage in a season for 20 years.

While Brady was frustrated by a resilient Panthers defense, his opposite number, former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker, deputizing for the injured Baker Mayfield, delivered a first win for Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks.

Walker found D.J. Moore at the back of the end zone with a 20-yard pass to give the Panthers the lead in the second quarter and Chuba Hubbard's 17-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 in the third.

All the Bucs could manage was a 27-yard field goal from Ryan Succop in the fourth before Walker delivered again, finding Tommy Tremble with a 29-yard touchdown pass to secure the victory.

Rodgers also found himself beaten by a backup quarterback, as Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders came from behind for a narrow win.

A four-yard pass from Rodgers to Aaron Jones gave the Packers a first-quarter lead and they extended that to 14-3 with De'Vondre Campbell's 63-yard interception return early in the second.

But Heinicke started the comeback with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson, trimming the half-time deficit to 14-10, and then put Washington ahead thanks to a superb 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Two field goals for Washington gave them a nine-point lead before Rodgers again connected with Jones to make it a two-point game.

To add to his disappointment, it was Rodgers who threw a lateral out of bounds in the desperate final play of the game.

It was a better day for returning Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the Cowboys over Detroit 24-6 in his first appearance since an injury in week one. The Cowboys are 5-2 while the Lions fell to 1-5.

The New York Giants claimed their fourth straight victory with a 23-17 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with quarterback Daniel Jones finishing with a career-high 107 rushing yards on 11 carries as well as throwing for 202 yards.

The Tennessee Titans remained in charge of the AFC South division after beating the Indanapolis Colts 19-10.

