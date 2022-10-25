Sevilla beat Copenhagen to keep unlikely Champions League dream alive

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Sevilla kept their slim chances of qualification for the Champions League last 16 alive with a 3-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel's goals helped Jorge Sampaoli's side move two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face group leaders Manchester City later Tuesday.

If the German side avoid defeat at home they will progress, but Sevilla's victory at least kept the possibility of surviving on the table.

Sevilla will also be guaranteed a Europa League place if they are eliminated, with Copenhagen only able to finish fourth.

After a barren first half, En-Nesyri broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a well-timed run and subtle flicked header from Papu Gomez's threatening cross.

It forced Copenhagen to try and attack Sevilla and the hosts took advantage of having more space in attack when Isco curled home brilliantly from the edge of the box in the 88th minute.

With the Danish champions rocking, Montiel followed up after a parry by Kamil Grabara to fire home in stoppage time, extending the scoreline in what had been an even game until Sevilla's late salvo.

To round off a disappointing night for Copenhagen, defender Davit Khocholava was sent off at the death for a terrible lunge at former Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

