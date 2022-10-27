Hooper returns for Australia rugby tour opener against Scotland

Michael Hooper made the last of his 121 Test appearances against England in July

London (AFP) – Australia's rugby union great Michael Hooper was recalled to the team announced Thursday for this weekend's European tour opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old flanker, the Wallabies' most capped skipper, withdrew on the eve of August's Test against Argentina in Mendoza, saying he was not in the "right mindset" to lead his country.

He then sat out the remainder of the Rugby Championship before being included in the squad for the tour of Europe.

Hooper hasn't played for Australia since their series-deciding loss at home to England in July but now rejoins a back-row that features club colleague Jed Holloway at blindside flanker and Rob Valetini at No 8.

He is one of several changes to Australia's matchday 23, with Queensland captain Tate McDermott earning his first start of the 2022 campaign at scrum-half, partnering Bernard Foley who will line-up for his first Test against the Scots since 2017.

Ton Banks has been reinstalled at full-back, with Brumbies flyer Tom Wright on the left wing and Hunter Paisami at inside centre.

Up front, Nick Frost is set to make his second start at Test level when the Wallabies take the field at Murrayfield on Saturday, partnering Brumbie teammate Cadeyrn Neville in the second row.

James Slipper will captain the side from loosehead prop in his 124th Test.

Australia team (15-1) to play Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, (kick-off 1630 GMT):

Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway; Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell

Coach: Dave Rennie (NZL)

© 2022 AFP