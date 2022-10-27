Mountain stages dominate monstrous 2023 Tour de France cycle race

CYCLING

The route for the 2023 Tour de France cycle race was revealed in Paris.

Two time champion Tadej Pogacar and Mark Cavendish, the record holder for stage wins, were joined by rising star Mark Pidcock at the unveiling on Thursday of the route for the 2023 Tour de France.

The 110th edition of the world's most famous cycle race will start on 1 July with a 182km course around Bilbao in Spain.

Stage two will stay in Spain between Vitoria-Gastiez and Saint Sebastian and the third day will begin at Amorebieta Etxano in Spain and finish 185km later at Bayonne in France.

"Those familiar with the San Sebastian Classic will find themselves in familiar territory especially when it comes to the eight-kilometre ascent of the Jaizkibel," ," said Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme of the second second stage.

Climb

"The climb always plays a decisive role in how that race pans out. And affer the summit, there’s the 20-odd kilometre drop into Saint-Sebastian."

All five of France's mountain ranges have been included in the 3,404km trek which ignores almost all of western and northern France.

"Over five or six years it evens out and we eventually get everywhere," added Prudhomme.

The route for the second women's Tour de France was also revealed on Thursday.

The 1,000km race will start on 23 July in Clermont Ferrand and take the riders through the south and an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees as its highlight.

It will culminate on 30 July with a time trial in Pau.

"The idea is to build up pressure towards the end and keep as much suspense as possible," said race director Marion Rousse. "We tried to make a balanced course and I think we succeeded."

The men's race - won in 2022 by the Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard - will conclude with the stage around the Champs Elysees in Paris on 23 July.

