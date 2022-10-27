Zimbabwe deal another World Cup shock but SKY the limit for India

Zimbabwe's players celebrate their victory over Pakistan in Perth

Sydney (AFP) – Surprises kept coming at the Twenty20 World Cup after Zimbabwe followed Ireland's shock win over England by stunning Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting finale on Thursday.

There was no such trouble however for South Africa and India, who underlined their title credentials with ruthless wins.

Pakistan were expected to do likewise against Zimbabwe, who came through the first round in Australia to take their place in the Super 12 stage and are ranked 11th by the ICC.

Pakistan are ranked fourth in the world.

But Zimbabwe refused to read the script in a thriller in Perth, even after Pakistan restricted them to what seemed a below-par 130-8.

Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza with figures of 3-25, choked Pakistan to 129-8.

It left Babar Azam's Pakistan in deep trouble if they want to reach the semi-finals after two defeats from two matches.

In contrast, Zimbabwe were left to celebrate a memorable win -- just as Ireland had done on Wednesday in their stunning victory over strongly fancied England.

Zimbabwe, whose opening game in the Super 12 stage was a washout against South Africa, are third in Group 2 behind India and South Africa. Only the top two reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan are fifth and staring down the precipice.

Rossouw's roller coaster

In the first match of a triple-header on Thursday, Rilee Rossouw struck the first century of this year's World Cup in South Africa's dominant 104-run win over Bangladesh.

After the frustrating washout against Zimbabwe, the big win kickstarted South Africa's title charge and showed why they are regarded as dark horses Down Under.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw plays a shot against Bangladesh DAVID GRAY AFP

"I'm a very passionate man and getting across the line, it meant a lot to me," said the left-handed Rossouw, 33, who only recently returned from six years in the international wilderness.

"It means a lot to my family back home. It's just been a good roller-coaster ride.

"Just to play with South Africa again, it's been amazing."

The opening batsman became a Kolpak player in English county cricket, rupturing ties with South Africa, before returning in July.

India are in pole position at the top of the group with two wins from two after they dismissed a spirited Netherlands with ominous ease in front of 36,000 boisterous fans in Sydney.

Superstar batsman Virat Kohli, fresh from his last-ball heroics on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan, smashed a second successive half-century in a 56-run win.

Kohli was 62 not out off 44 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma (53 off 39) and red-hot Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 25) also punished the Dutch bowlers.

Yadav, better known as "SKY", is arguably the world's best T20 batsman on current form.

"Over the last 12 months, if not longer, I've personally felt he was the biggest threat to bowl to," Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren said.

"If you miss a little bit, he punishes you."

Covid hits Australia again

On Friday, Ashes rivals Australia and England do battle at Melbourne Cricket Ground in a game neither can afford to lose in their quest to reach the last four.

On the eve of the crucial clash, the hosts and holders said that wicketkeeper Matthew Wade had tested positive for Covid -- the second Australian player to do so at the tournament.

The player has mild symptoms and a spokesman for the team told AFP that he expected Wade to play.

World Cup rules permit players to play matches with Covid but they must travel separately in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

Australia do not have a specialist back-up wicketkeeper in their squad, but all-rounder Glenn Maxwell practised with the gloves in training on Thursday and could fill in if needed.

Spinner Adam Zampa tested positive ahead of Australia's win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday but he has recovered and is expected to be fit to face England.

The hosts were thumped by New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

Also in Group 1 on Friday, Afghanistan face giant-killers Ireland.

