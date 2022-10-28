Alcaraz tops the bill at Paris Masters with a possible Djokovic v Nadal showdown

Paris Masters

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz will appear at the Paris Masters as top seed.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet for the 60th time in their storied careers in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters.

Another showdown between the titans was one of the headline matches to emerge from the draw on Friday night for the last tournament of the season worth 1000 ranking points to the winner.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start his quest for a first title in Paris against Aslan Karatsev or Yoshihito Noshioka.

Last year's beaten finalist, Daniil Medvedev, also features in the top half of the draw with other top 10 players Andrey Rublev and Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal has not played since appearing with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in London in September.

The 36-year-old Spaniard will begin his hunt for a first crown at Bercy against Tommy Paul from the United States or Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic, 35, the defending champion, will launch his campaign for a record-extending seventh title against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman or the American Maxime Cressy.

Hours before the draw, the Frenchman Gael Monfils withdrew from the tournament citing the foot injury that has kept him off the circuit since the Montreal Masters in August.

Salut les amis, comme vous avez pu le constater cette semaine en stream, je suis encore limité dans mes deplacements sur le court. Je ne pourrai donc pas defendre mes chances au @RolexPMasters. Je vais profiter de la fin d’année pour me preparer pour la saison suivante 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kMuohYUbJt — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) October 28, 2022

"I won't be appearing at the Paris Masters," the 36-year-old said on social media. "I'm going to take this opportunity to rest and prepare for the 2023 season."

Home crowds will be able to cheer on four other French players; Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Arthur Rinderknech and Gilles Simon who will retire from the circuit after the tournament.

The 37-year-old won 14 tournaments and reached the top 10 during two decades on the circuit.

He will play the former world number one Andy Murray in the first round.

