Dupont focusing on France's winning form as World Cup looms

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – France captain Antoine Dupont admitted Friday that the Rugby World Cup his country will host next year looms large, but insisted the focus was on continuing his side's fine form that has seen them notch up 10 straight wins.

Advertising Read more

The Six Nations champions take on Autumn Series Tests against Australia, South Africa and Japan from next weekend, with Dupont saying there had been no talk of the 2023 World Cup.

"Everyone has it in mind, but we're not talking about it for the moment," the Toulouse scrum-half told AFP.

"We are first preparing to win these (November) Tests, to continue to grow together, to increase our experience as a squad and to gain in maturity because we remain a young team.

"We are preparing for these games in this spirit and the World Cup will come very quickly behind."

France last tasted defeat at the hands of the Wallabies in July 2021, going undefeated in last Autumn's games plus the Six Nations and on their Summer tour of Japan.

"We are much more expected than two years ago. Our results speak for us, we will no longer have any element of surprise," Dupont admitted.

"It is up to us to respond to this status. As favourites, I don't know, but as a team that can perform, let's say.

"We are aware of it, we have to assume that and play at our level when we are on the field."

Increased notoriety

Dupont's performances saw him crowned world player of the year, but the half-back insisted that he had come to terms with the increased notoriety.

"It came gradually, not overnight, I was able to adapt," he said, adding that his eye was always on his performance on the pitch.

"I am very demanding with myself so I know that if I am less good the fans and every rugby onlooker will be there to come down on me, but me too, so there is no problem with that."

He also played down suggestions that he had become more of a target for rivals given his key playmaking abilities for both club and country.

"With Toulouse and France, we have many individuals capable of making the difference," he said.

"So if opponents focus on me, that will open doors for others and I'm not sure that's a good strategy. Opposing teams know that too."

Acknowledging he was more at ease as skipper than a year ago, Dupont was quick to highlight the fact that there were many leaders in the squad, not least former captain Charles Ollivon.

"Charles remains a leader of the team. There are several designated leaders and we talk to each other regularly," he said.

"If he or someone else has something to say, he says it without any problem, the dialogue is easy.

"It can also be other players who are not necessarily in this defined group. If they have things to say, they will also be listened to. A lot of players have gained depth in the team and experience" since Fabien Galthie took over as head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

When asked what he might be doing on October 28, 2023, the final of the Rugby World Cup year for year, Dupont chuckled.

"I hope I will be smiling, on the podium. It's all the harm I wish myself!" he told AFP.

© 2022 AFP