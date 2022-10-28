WADA warns Russia over delay in Valieva doping case

WADA has warned Russia's anti-doping agency about delays in its doping investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva

Paris (AFP) – The World Anti-Doping Agency will take the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if it does not speed up its doping investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva, WADA president Witold Banka said.

RUSADA said last week it would not reveal either the date of Valieva's hearing or the verdict, adding it had made the decision to "protect the interests" of the teenager who is a "protected person".

Valieva was granted this status as she was under 16 at the time of the alleged violation.

Banka tweeted on Thursday: "WADA is concerned with the ongoing delay in Kamila Valieva's case and has now put RUSADA under formal notice that unless the matter is resolved promptly it will use its right to take it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Valieva was at the centre of a doping scandal at this year's Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Russian, who was 15 at the time, became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, helping the Russian team secure gold in the team event.

It later emerged she had tested positive before the Games for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes because it can boost endurance.

CAS allowed Valieva to continue competing at the Olympics, citing her young age, though without clearing her of doping.

After an outcry led by the United States about the decision to allow her to stay in the competition, hot favourite Valieva fell several times in the individual final and finished in fourth place.

The International Olympic Committee decided not to award any medals for the team event until Valieva's doping case has been resolved.

