Australia, England cruise into Rugby League World Cup quarters

Dom Young ran in four tries as England overwhelmed Greece to reach the quarter-finals

London (AFP) – Reigning champions Australia and tournament hosts England cruised into the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup as group winners on Saturday after crushing minnows Italy and Greece respectively.

Advertising Read more

The Kangaroos, who have won seven of the last eight Rugby League World Cups including the last edition in 2017, dispatched the Italians 66-6 in St Helens in a straightforward Group B outing.

England ran in 17 tries, including four from Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young, in a 94-4 thrashing of debutants Greece in Group A in Sheffield.

The results mean Australia and England will play the runners-up in Group C and Group D, likely to be the Michael Cheika-coached Lebanon for the former and Papua New Guinea the latter in quarter-finals next weekend in Huddersfield and Wigan.

The Kangaroos ran in 12 tries against Italy, with Valentine Holmes first to get on the scoreboard after picking off a Dale Cherry-Evans' crosskick.

Murray Taulagi nabbed a brace while skipper James Tedesco, who played for Italy at the last two World Cups, forced his way over for a try against his old representative team.

Campbell Graham (2), Latrell Mitchell, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Cameron Murray, Jeremiah Nanai and Lindsay Collins all also crossed for tries, Nathan Cleary hitting nine conversions.

Rinaldo Palumbo added a consolation try for Italy midway through the second half.

Three-time semi-finalists Fiji made sure of second place in Group B after labouring to a victory over Scotland in Newcastle.

The Fijians will play the winners of Group C, New Zealand, in the quarter-finals.

The Kiwis, champions in 2008, brushed Ireland aside 48-10 on Friday.

Earlier, Young scored four first-half tries as England put Greece to the sword at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

The winning margin was England's largest at a World Cup, surpassing their 76-4 victory over Russia in 2000.

Debutants Greece offered up some early resistance and trailed 10-4 after Siteni Taukamo crossed the whitewash.

But after that there was only one side in it as Young, Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed to help the tournament hosts to a 44-4 half-time lead.

The Greeks fared no better in the second period as Tommy Makinson and Marc Sneyd both notched up tries, along with another each for both Burgess and Hall.

Andy Ackers (2), Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul also got their names on the scoresheet, Sneyd slotting over 13 conversions.

"It is sudden death now," England coach Shaun Wane told BBC. "Game on, these are the games I like where it is the pressure and we have to win.

"Papua New Guinea excites me, I can't wait but we want the big one. We will get challenged by teams left in the competition."

© 2022 AFP