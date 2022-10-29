Five top batting knocks at the 2022 T20 World Cup

'King Kohli' hit an unbeaten 82 to lead India to a memorable win over arch-rivals Pakistan

Perth (Australia) (AFP) – Cricket's Twenty20 World Cup is in full swing, with teams jostling for a semi-final spot in the two groups of the Super 12 stage.

AFP Sport takes a look at the five best knocks of the tournament so far:

Kohli masterclass

He came, he saw, he conquered. "King Kohli" hit an unbeaten 82 to lead India to a memorable win over arch-rivals Pakistan with more than 90,000 fans in attendance at the MCG.

Kohli lifted India from a precarious 31-4 while chasing a target of 160 in their first match, to guide the team home on the last ball in a dramatic final over.

His two sixes off Pakistan quick Haris Rauf at the end of the 19th over in the tense chase and a 113-run partnership with Hardik Pandya were the keys to the win, and the knock has already been termed one for the ages.

Stoinis blitz

Holders Australia were stunned by New Zealand in the tournament opener and stumbled in their chase against Sri Lanka. Stoinis then walked in to smash an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls in his hometown Perth.

The big-hitter demolished the opposition attack with four fours and five sixes to raise the fastest T20 fifty by an Australian in 17 balls, as the hosts won with 21 balls to spare.

Skipper Aaron Finch had the best seat in the house at the non-striker's end as he stood with Stoinis in an unbeaten stand of 69, calling it a "special innings".

Balbirnie special

Giant-killers Ireland kicked out two-time champions West Indies from the tournament in round one and skipper Andy Balbirnie made sure they toppled one more big gun in England.

Balbirnie hammered a 47-ball 62 to guide his team to 157 all out, as he smashed Chris Woakes for two fours and one six in a single over.

The knock inspired Ireland's bowlers, who kept England to 105-5 when rain stopped play. Ireland won by the DLS method.

Former England skipper Michael Atherton on Sky Sports said the "game was won" when Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker put up an 82-run stand for the second wicket.

Rossouw blast

Rilee Rossouw was a man on a mission after South Africa chose to bat against Bangladesh, blasting the tournament's first century in his 109 off 56 deliveries.

South Africa were forced to share points with Zimbabwe in their opening game, which was rained off, and Rossouw made sure the team left nothing to chance in their second.

He clobbered seven fours and eight sixes to destroy the Bangladesh attack, as South Africa posted 205-5 and won by 104 runs.

It was Rossouw's second successive ton, but he said he "never thought about (getting a century) in a million years".

Phillips power

Glenn Phillips walked out to bat with New Zealand on 11-2 against Sri Lanka, but smashed this edition's second century in 61 balls to set up a huge win.

His knock reflected New Zealand's domination in the Super 12 so far, as he smashed 10 fours and four sixes in his knock of 104. The Black Caps firmly held their top spot in a tough Group 1.

Phillips single-handedly drove his team's total to 167-7, after being at a precarious 15-3. Skipper Kane Williamson called it an "incredible knock".

