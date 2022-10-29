Kinghorn pays the penalty as Australia edge Scotland

Penalty pain - Scotland fly-half Blair Kinghorn reacts after missing a late penalty during a 16-15 defeat by Australia at Murrayfield

Edinburgh (AFP) – Blair Kinghorn experienced the agony and the joy of Test rugby after the Scotland fly-half missed a late penalty attempt in Australia's 16-15 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Scotland were on course for a record-breaking fourth successive win over the Wallabies at 15-6 ahead going into the final quarter after Kinghorn created a try for full-back Ollie Smith and then scored one himself.

But the Wallabies ensured their European tour opener started with a victory that ended a run of three consecutive defeats against all opponents after Scotland replacement Glen Young was sin-binned for a dangerous challenge on Australia scrum-half Tate McDermott.

With Scotland a man down, Australia captain James Slipper forced his way over for a close-range, converted try before Bernard Foley's penalty -- his fourth successful goal-kick of the match nudged the Wallabies a point in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Scotland, however, had a chance to win the game at the death only for Kinghorn's 40-metre penalty effort to sail wide of the left post.

Australia led 6-5 at half-time, with two Foley penalties just cancelling out Smith's 11th-minute try.

Scotland, however, would have been ahead at the break had not centre Sione Tuipulotu squandered what seemed a certain try by carelessly knocking-on in sight of Australia's line.

But the Scots went on to lead 12-6 early in the second half thanks to Kinghorn's breakaway try, the fly-half converting his own score.

Australia came into this match boosted by the return of former captain Michael Hooper, with the star flanker playing his first Test since withdrawing on the eve of August's match against Argentina in Mendoza when not in the "right mindset".

Scotland, because this match took place outside the official window for end-of-year Tests, were only able to select players from home-based teams, with former captain and full-back Stuart Hogg and playmaker Adam Hastings unavailable as they are at English clubs.

Fly-half Finn Russell, who plays for Paris side Racing 92 was also unavailable, although Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had taken the controversial decision to drop the gifted stand-off from his entire squad for the entire autumn programme.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie, renowned for his breakdown work, led from the front by winning several important early turnovers, one of which helped lead to the hosts' opening the scoring in the 11th minute after they kicked into the Wallabies' 22.

Scotland got good, front-foot ball from a line-out and Kinghorn's cleverly delayed pass to Smith split Australia's defence.

Smith still had work to do but the full-back confidently jinked past a couple of defenders for a well-worked try.

Kinghorn, however, missed the conversion from out on the left and Foley -- who broke Scottish hearts with a last-gasp winning penalty in a 2015 World Cup quarter-final clash at Twickenham -- cut the hosts' lead to 5-3 a few minutes later.

Scotland declined a kickable penalty only for Tuipulotu to drop an excellent cut-out pass from Kinghorn as a try went begging.

The Wallabies' told half-time, when Scotland conceded another penalty and Foley, called up by Slipper for the goal attempt, made no mistake from 30 metres out.

So much of the build-up had been dominated by a debate over how Scotland would miss Russell's creativity.

But Edinburgh fly-half Kinghorn again proved his worth soon early in the second half.

A big hit from Scotland centre Mark Bennett saw the ball spill loose and Kinghorn hacked ahead into open space.

Kinghorn then sped past the cover and the ball then bounced kindly into his arms before he went over the line to the delight of a capacity crowd.

The stand-off, having added the conversion, then extended Scotland's lead to 15-6 with a simple penalty in front of Australia's posts.

Former Australia international Jack Dempsey made his Scotland debut off the bench, the flanker qualified under new World Rugby eligibility rules, as Townsend rang the changes with 20 minutes left.

But amid the disruption, prop Slipper forcing his way over from close range.

Australia next play Six Nations Grand Slam champions and 2023 World Cup hosts France in Paris a week on Saturday, when Scotland are at home to Fiji.

© 2022 AFP