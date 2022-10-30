Cheika hopes to do Lebanon justice after reaching World Cup quarters

Michael Cheika will take charge of both Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup and Argentina against England at Twickenham this week

London (AFP) – Michael Cheika has a busy week ahead after leading Lebanon to the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup with a 74-12 win over Jamaica on Sunday.

Cheika will come up against his homeland Australia in the last eight on Friday before taking charge of Argentina's rugby union side against England at Twickenham on Sunday.

"We've just got to work out how we get it done and make sure we try to do both things really well, and I'm sure we'll find a way," said Cheika.

"We've been hoping for this week for a while and now it's here I've got to make sure I get across it and make sure I do justice to both teams."

Lebanon romped into the quarter-finals for the second successive World Cup with 13 tries in Leigh as Josh Mansour scored a hat-trick.

Cheika is planning on splitting his time between both coaching roles this week, but hinted Lebanon will take priority due to the importance of a World Cup.

"It's probably going to be one day here, one day there. Everything has to be nailed down here first because we're in a World Cup and it's extremely important," he added.

"We've done a lot of preparation work with the coaches from Argentina."

Samoa also reached the quarter-finals on Sunday after crushing France 62-4 to set up a Pacific Island showdown with Tonga.

Left winger Taylan May marked his World Cup debut with four tries while Brian To'o scored two on the other flank as the Samoans ran in 11 tries.

