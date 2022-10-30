Holmes kicks Bordeaux to Top 14 victory over Toulon

Australian fly-half Zack Holmes kicked the winning penalty for Bordeaux against Toulon on Sunday

Paris (AFP) – Fly-half Zack Holmes kicked a late penalty to see Bordeaux-Begles edge to a 27-26 win over Toulon in the Top 14 on Sunday.

The Australian held his nerve to slot over a 76th-minute kick and secure Bordeaux their fifth league win of the season, all of which have come at home.

Toulon had led 20-10 at half-time after tries from Baptiste Serin and Ihaia West.

But lock Kane Douglas and Italy international Federico Mori both touched down to give Bordeaux a slender advantage heading into the last quarter of the game.

Thomas Salles' penalty put Toulon ahead again, but they could not hold on for the final 12 minutes.

Waisea Nayacalevu needlessly gave away a penalty and Holmes made no mistake to finish the game with 12 points and edge his team up to 10th in the table, albeit only two points behind fourth-placed Toulon.

On Saturday, league leaders Toulouse were beaten 26-22 at Bayonne, but their closest rivals failed to make the most of their slip-up.

Stade Francais lost a tight contest at Montpellier 23-19, while La Rochelle suffered a 38-21 home defeat by Pau.

