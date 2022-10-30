Ledecky sets 1,500 free short course world record in Toronto

American Katie Ledecky reacts to setting a world short course record to win the women's 1,500m freestyle at a meet in Toronto

Montreal (AFP) – American Katie Ledecky set a world short-course record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday at a FINA World Cup meet in Toronto.

Ledecky, in her first event of the season, won the final in 15mins 8.24secs to break the old mark of 15:18:01 set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock in 2019 at Berlin.

Brazil's Beatriz Dizotti was second in 15:48.82 with Canada's Laila Oravsky third in 16:16.86.

Ledecky set the long-course world record in the 1,500 free of 15:20.48 in 2018 at Indianapolis.

On Saturday, Ledecky also finished second in the 200 free to Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who won in 1:51.13 with the 25-year-old US star next in 1:52.31.

Ledecky has won seven gold medals at the Olympics and taken 19 world titles in her career, the most for any female swimmer in history.

