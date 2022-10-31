Finch hits form with 63 as Australia make 179-5 against Ireland

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – Aaron Finch stormed back to form with 63 as Australia made 179-5 against Ireland in their crucial Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Finch hit his runs off just 44 deliveries to answer a growing number of critics who have called for the Australian captain to be dropped after a poor run of form.

Finch stayed patient as Australia lost their first three wickets to some tight bowling.

He then took advantage as the Irish attack began to falter under the pressure of an onslaught from Finch and Marcus Stoinis, who blasted 35 off 25 balls.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Ireland restricted the home side to eight runs off the first two overs.

On the first ball of the third over David Warner shovelled a Barry McCarthy ball round the corner to short fine leg, where Mark Adair took a comfortable catch.

Finch looked scratchy at the beginning of his innings but signalled his intent with a huge six over deep midwicket in the fifth over.

He was joined by Mitchell Marsh, who hit two sixes on his way to 28 from 22 balls before getting a thick edge off McCarthy to wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker to leave Australia 60-2 in the ninth over.

Opening bowler Joshua Little then enticed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to chase a wide ball, giving Tucker his second catch and Australia were 84-3 after 11 overs.

Finch kept scoring steadily, reaching his 50 with a six off Adair in an over that went for 26 runs before eventually falling, caught at deep midwicket by Adair off the bowling of McCarthy.

