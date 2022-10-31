World Series game three postponed

The tarp covers the field following the postponement of game three of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Washington (AFP) – Game three of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed from Monday because of heavy rain in the Philadelphia forecast, Major League Baseball said.

A statement issued by MLB shortly before the game was to have begun said it had been postponed "due to inclement weather and the forecast for rain throughout the evening."

MLB said the remainder of the best-of-seven championship series would be pushed back one day, with game three now set for Tuesday.

The Astros and Phillies are tied 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Houston.

J.T. Realmuto's homer in the top of the 10th inning lifted the unfancied Phillies to victory in game one, but the Astros rebounded with a victory in game two on Saturday.

Game three will be the Phillies' first World Series home game since 2009. They are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.

