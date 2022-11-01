Injury rules Paul Pogba out of France squad for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

2022 World Cup

Paul Pogba has played 91 times for France and was on the scoresheet in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

France's World Cup hopes suffered another blow on Tuesday when star midfielder Paul Pogba conceded he would not be fit for the tournament.

Advertising Read more

Pogba, who moved from Manchester United to Juventus during the summer, has been on the sidelines since April.

He returned to light training last month after knee surgery in early September.

But recent tests showed he had not recovered sufficiently to play in Qatar.

"Paul will still need rehabilitation after his surgery," said his agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.

"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the French team in Qatar."

Star

Pogba was one of the stars of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His muscle - along with the ubiquity of fellow midfielder N'Golo Kanté - provided the platform for the French front men Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

He was on the scoresheet in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup final.

"Paul will continue to give the best of himself to be back on the field for the fans and his team as soon as possible," added Pimenta.

Last month Deschamps lost Kanté's services. The 31-year-old was ruled out following an operation on his thigh.

But Deschamps has been buoyed by reports that defender Raphael Varane is recovering well from the thigh injury that forced him off during Manchester United's Premier League match against Chelsea last month.

France, who have been drawn in Group D, begin the defence of their crown on 22 November against Australia.

Four days later they play Denmark and finish the pool stages with a match against Tunisia on 30 November.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe