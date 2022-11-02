Dutch dismiss Zimbabwe for 117 at T20 World Cup

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren took three wickets as the Netherlands bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 despite a quickfire 40 from Sikandar Raza at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe are looking to stay in the hunt for a semi-finals berth in a group topped by South Africa and including India, who play Bangladesh in the next match of the day in Adelaide.

The Dutch are already out of the final-four race after losing all their three Super 12 matches, but put up a spirited bowling effort after being invited to field.

Van Meekeren bowled Wesley Madhevere for one with the batsman playing all over a fast and straight delivery as the ball crashed on to the stumps.

The quicks kept up the pressure with disciplined bowling and Brandon Glover got Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine caught for three. Zimbabwe soon slipped to 20-3 in six overs.

The in-form Raza hit back with a six and a four in a 14-run ninth over from Glover and put on 48 runs with Sean Williams, before Van Meekeren broke through.

The left-handed Williams made 28 off 23 balls but got out to Van Meekeren, caught in his attempt to ramp up the scoring.

Raza, an all-rounder who starred with the ball in his team's shock win over Pakistan in Perth, revived Zimbabwe and smashed Glover for a huge six over mid-wicket.

Bas de Leede, who bowled with a bandaged cheek bone after he was hit by a nasty bouncer from Pakistan's Haris Rauf in the team's previous loss, got Raza's prized wicket in the 15th over.

Zimbabwe laboured past 100 but their innings folded in 19.2 overs.

© 2022 AFP