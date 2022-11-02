Erasmus discounts insider knowledge as a weapon against Irish

South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus previously had a spell in Ireland with Munster

Dublin (AFP) – South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says having insight into the Irish set-up following his spell at Munster can be a double-edged sword.

Erasmus's world champions face Ireland, the number one ranked team in the world, at Lansdowne Road on Saturday less than a year out from the World Cup which sees them in the same pool.

Erasmus was director of rugby at Munster whilst Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber was his assistant from 2016-2017.

Prop Jason Jenkins, who is in the Springbok squad but is not in the matchday 23, plays for Leinster.

"Insights, me knowing the Irish set-up very well, but then the Irish players and coaches know me very well," said Erasmus.

"I know the question of Jason Jenkins comes up but you can look at it the other way around as well. He's going back to Leinster and he will obviously know a lot about the Boks.

"It's something that people always ask but we'd never pick a guy for that reason."

Erasmus said that both sides will have done their homework on each other without having to fall back on insider knowledge.

"There's a lot of plans that we made and analysis we did for them but they will have done the same," he said.

"It will be great to see on Saturday which of those two plans and tactics work.

"We're fairly confident but we know they're fairly confident.

"It will be a great match-up."

The last time that the two sides met at Lansdowne Road, Ireland thrashed a hapless South Africa 38-3 in November 2017.

Erasmus, knowing he was set to become South Africa's director of rugby the following month, was sat beside Nienaber in the stands that day.

He turned to Nienaber and said they had to go back and turn things around. Springbok head coach Allister Coetzee was sacked in February 2018 and Erasmus replaced him in that role as well.

Just over a year later and with most of the players who played in the 2017 match, they delivered the Webb Ellis trophy.

"I guess five years since then (2017), both teams have changed dramatically in terms of how they do things and how they play," he said.

"Obviously, the way Ireland have played and the teams they have beaten to be where they are currently, they're doing a lot of things right on and off the field.

"But we're looking forward to it, we're in for stiff competition."

'Build momentum'

Wednesday was the third anniversary of the World Cup win. Erasmus said it was something to be treasured but had little relevance to the future.

"It was wonderful and great but we are trying to build momentum towards the next one even if we are rightly very proud of our history," he said.

For Erasmus, who turns 50 on Saturday, the match will be the first Test he is permitted to attend in a long time.

Last November World Rugby found Erasmus guilty on six charges relating to criticism of Australian referee Nic Berry after the first Test against the British and Irish Lions in July 2021, which included the release of an hour-long video in which he analysed what he claimed were numerous mistakes by Berry.

The ban prohibited Erasmus from entering venues or having any direct or indirect contact with coaching staff or players on match days.

"I'll be back in the coaches box with the coaches," he said smiling.

There has been some concern that the two teams jerseys on Saturday will prove difficult to distinguish.

Ireland are wearing their alternative navy kit whilst the Springboks get to don their traditional dark green jersey.

Erasmus, though, sees no problem.

"Really when I compare the two, it looks like there's a difference," he said.

"We just know we have to pitch up with our jerseys and if there's a clash, the guys in charge will sort it out."

