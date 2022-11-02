Leipzig thrash Shakhtar to reach knockout stage

Andre Silva scored his third Champions League goal of the season as RB Leipzig thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday

Warsaw (AFP) – RB Leipzig cruised to a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk to book their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday as Germany striker Timo Werner was forced off injured.

Leipzig smashed in three quickfire second-half goals in Warsaw to secure second place behind Real Madrid in Group F and crush the Ukrainian club's dreams of a fairytale berth in the last 16.

Werner was forced to go off injured early in the game, however, in a potential blow to his World Cup hopes.

The former Chelsea forward was replaced by Emil Forsberg after picking up a knock to his ankle in a clash with Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko.

Leipzig started more brightly than their opponents and were rewarded with an early goal, Christopher Nkunku pouncing on the rebound after Werner had forced a save from Anatoliy Trubin.

Shakhtar's hopes of launching a comeback were dashed when Andre Silva bundled in a second from close range just after half-time.

The Ukrainian side thought they had a penalty a few minutes later after a tackle on Lassina Traore, but VAR showed the Burkinabe had drifted offside earlier in the move.

Dominik Szoboszlai rounded Trubin to slide the ball in for Leipzig's third just after the hour mark, before Dani Olmo came off the bench to help complete the rout.

The Spain international curled the ball in off the post just seconds after taking to the field, though the goal was later ruled to be an own goal due to a deflection off Valeriy Bondar.

Leipzig join fellow Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, drop down to the Europa League after finishing third in Group F.

