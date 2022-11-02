Marseille slump out of Champions League as PSG play for top spot

Champions League

Igor Tudor's attempt to steer Marseille into the knockout stages of the Champions League failed when his side lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris Saint-Germain's game at Juventus on Wednesday night will rub salt in the wounds for supporters of their bitter rivals Marseille who slumped out of the Champions League and a place in the Europa League following a last-minute defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Marseille needed to win to ensure progress to the knockout stages of European club football's most prestigious tournament for the first time since 2012.

At 1-1 deep into second-half stoppage time, Marseille were third in Group D and a place in the second tier Europa League beckoned.

However, looking for the goal to take them into the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in a decade, Marseille pressed forward and Spurs launched a counterattack.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg thrashed home past Pau Lopez to furnish Spurs with a 2-1 win and top place in the pool.

"On the pitch we didn't know what the position was," Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba told the French broadcaster RMC.

"They might have known the situation on the bench but that didn't get through to us. We were going all out for the win."

Marseille boss Igor Tudor admitted he had not been able to convey the need to remain compact and accept the draw.

"Towards the end, I told the players not to push forward and get caught out of position.

"But there was too much noise and that meant I couldn't explain the situation. They wanted to score the winner."

Mbemba's goal in first-half stoppage time had offered the hosts the perfect platform for an exploit.

But flakiness usurped solidity at the Vélodrome. Clement Lenglet equalised nine minutes after the restart when he rose to head in Ivan Perisic's free-kick.

An unmarked Sead Kolasinac should have given Marseille the lead in the 88th minute. But he sent his header wide of Hugo Lloris's goal.

Marseille finished bottom of Group D with six points gained from their two successes over Sporting Portugal who claimed third place and a slot in the Europa League.

A berth in that competition will be Juventus's goal on Wednesday night.

Massimo Allegri's side need to match the result of Maccabi Haifa to embrace such consolation.

The Israeli outfit entertain Benfica who can take Group H should PSG slip up in Turin.

"Of course, it's much nicer to get to the last game of the group stage and to have already qualified," said PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

"We know that Juventus can't qualify for the knockout rounds but they will do everything to qualify for the Europa League.

"They are a very big club who will obviously want to play a good game."

