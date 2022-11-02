Simon grits his way past Fritz to continue fairy-tale farewell at Paris Masters

Paris Masters

Gilles Simon reached a career high of number six in the world during two decades on the men's tour.

And so the farewell turn continues. Gilles Simon, who declared the Paris Masters would be the final tournament of his 20-year professional tennis career, advanced to the last-16 of the competition on Wednesday night with a three-set victory over the ninth seed Taylor Fritz.

It took the 37-year-old Frenchman three hours and six minutes to dispatch the American 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

"You helped me a lot," beamed Simon as he saluted a packed centre court crowd at the Accor Arena in Bercy, south-east Paris.

"When I felt OK, I knew I would have to run for the ball and even when I felt terrible I knew I'd have to go for it as it was potentially my last match."

The partisans cheered the homage.

And yet it was a tie that Fritz appeared to have within his purview.

Chance

In the opening set, the 25-year-old fashioned two set points when Simon was serving to come back to 5-5. But he squandered both.

The veteran then claimed Fritz's service to wrapp up the first set 7-5 after 61 minutes.

Simon broke early in the second set but was immediately reeled in.

He had three more chances to at 5-5 but Fritz dug in and held to lead 6-5.

Unlike in the first set, Fritz exploited his set point to level the match at one set apiece after two hours and 10 minutes.

A tense decider turned in the ninth game in favour of the local hero.

Delight

To raucous cheers, Simon stepped up to serve for a place in the third round and another chance to prolong his swan song. He did not disappoint.

Eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime awaits.

Elsewhere, top seed Carlos Alcaraz dispatched Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to the last-16 in straight sets at the expense of the Briton Daniel Evans.

The former world number one Daniil Medvedev went down in three sets to Alex de Minaur.

The Australian won 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to set up a meeting with the 16th seed Frances Tiafoe.

