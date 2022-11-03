European golfers get pay guarantee in face of LIV threat

London (AFP) – DP World Tour players will be guaranteed minimum earnings of $150,000 next season in the latest response from the established tours to the threat from the lucrative rebel LIV Golf series, it was announced on Thursday.

Golfers on the circuit, formerly known as the European Tour, will receive the cash under the new "Earnings Assurance Programme" if they play a minimum of 15 events in the 2023 season.

The US-based PGA Tour announced a similar programme in August, with rookies guaranteed $500,000.

Last place in each of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf events this season was worth $120,000 while US star Dustin Johnson earned more than $35 million in individual and team prize money.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley also announced a record prize fund of $144.2 million on Thursday.

"Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA Tour, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan," he said.

"One of the many benefits we have been able to introduce because of this partnership is the new Earnings Assurance Programme, similar to what they already have on the PGA Tour."

Pelley said the initiative "recognises and rewards" golfers' achievements in gaining playing rights on the tour.

"Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe," he added.

Prize money has been boosted from $8 million to $9 million for the first four Rolex Series events in 2023 -- the Abu Dhabi Championship, Dubai Desert Classic, Scottish Open and PGA Championship at Wentworth.

