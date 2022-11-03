Hogg returns for Scotland against Fiji

Stuart Hogg is returning to the Scotland team to face Fiji

Edinburgh (AFP) – Stuart Hogg will make his first Scotland appearance since losing the captaincy to Jamie Ritchie last month after being named in the side to face Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Hogg is one of six changes to the Scotland starting XV that suffered a narrow 16-15 loss to Australia in their Autumn Nations Series opener in Edinburgh last weekend, with Adam Hastings, the son of Scotland great Gavin Hastings, returning at fly-half.

Hogg and Hastings were both unavailable to face the Wallabies as they play for English clubs who were not obliged to release players for a match that fell outside World Rugby's official window for Tests.

Blair Kinghorn, who missed a last-ditch penalty against Australia after a fine game at fly-half with ball in hand, is on the bench.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had already taken the controversial decision to drop Racing 92 stand-off Finn Russell from his entire squad for the autumn fixtures.

Townsend has selected a new centre partnership in the English Premiership duo of Chris Harris (Gloucester) and Cameron Redpath (Bath).

Up front, Glasgow lock Richie Gray is set to make his first Test start since 2017, with George Turner coming in at hooker.

Fiji are coached by Vern Cotter, Townsend's predecessor as Scotland coach.

Scotland team (15-1) to play Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 1300 GMT):

Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Murphy Walker, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2022 AFP