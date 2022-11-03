Saints receiver Thomas likely out for season

New Orleans Saints wide reciver Michael Thomas is unlikely to play again this season due to a toe injury.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday that Thomas, who suffered the injury in week three against Carolina, had not made the recovery the team had hoped to see.

"I don't anticipate that he will be able to return this year," said Allen, who added that the two-time All-Pro will need surgery to deal with the injury.

Thomas, who was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

A second round pick out of Ohio State, Thomas caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns over his first four professional seasons.

The Saints (3-5) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on Monday.

