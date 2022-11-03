Smith to leapfrog Carter as most capped All Blacks back against Wales

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Scrum-half Aaron Smith was named in New Zealand's team to play Wales on Saturday, when he will surpass Dan Carter as the most capped back in All Blacks history.

Smith, who will be playing his 113th Test, will link up with fly-half Richie Mo'unga while Beauden Barrett has been named at fullback.

The 33-year-old made his All Blacks debut in 2012 and was a key member of the team that won the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He has some way to go to reel in Richie McCaw's overall New Zealand Test record of 148.

Smith is one of a number of older heads to return to the team after the All Blacks kicked off their Autumn Test Series with a laboured 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

"We've come off a month's break, this is our second full week," said coach Ian Foster.

"We're introducing a number of guys that didn't play last week back into the group, the challenge for us is to get our combination very strong, very quickly.

"The Welsh are going to demand that because they're a passionate team, they play really effective high-tempo game and if we're not on our game you end up chasing them.

"We love playing here and we're really up for what we know will be a really physical encounter."

Jordie Barrett has again been given the nod at centre, linking up with Rieko Ioane in midfield. David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown will provide cover.

"It's a chance to give Jordie another start in that position in a different environment against a different team," Foster said of Barrett's selection at inside centre.

"It gives us the ability to use David off the bench and maybe utilise Jordie in a different role later in the game."

Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece retain their spots on the wing. The front row of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax is reunited in a tight five that has also welcomed back the fit-again Scott Barrett, the third of the Barrett brothers in the run-on XV.

He is partnered at lock by captain Samuel Whitelock in the absence of Brodie Retallick, who picked up a two-match ban after being red-carded for a shoulder charge in the Japan match.

Completing the forward pack is the loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i and Shannon Frizell.

"Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge," Foster said, with the All Blacks having not lost to Wales in 32 games dating back to 1953.

"We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

"Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players."

Foster has also confirmed that winger Will Jordan will not take part on this tour due to a persisting vestibular issue.

The problem "is not progressing fast so rather than him or us putting pressure around his return to play it's just better to make an early decision and just leave him, show up and come back right next year", he explained.

New Zealand team (15-1) to play Wales in Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1415 GMT):

Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

© 2022 AFP