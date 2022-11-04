France the world's 'form' side for Wallabies skipper Slipper

Paris (AFP) – Australia captain James Slipper said on Friday his side will face world rugby's "form" team in France in Paris this weekend.

Les Bleus can claim a record 11th straight Test win with victory over the Wallabies, a run stretching back to July last year when they lost to this Saturday's opponents in Brisbane.

"They haven't been beaten in a while, they're the form team in the world at the moment," Slipper told reporters.

"It's a team that's full of confidence at the moment.

"Playing here at home they're going to be hard to beat," the loose-head prop added.

The Six Nations Grand Slam champions will be captained by World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont.

"As a half-back he's probably the best player in the world," 33-year-old Slipper said.

"He's a class player, he's really grown in that leadership role and we've seen what the French team have done over the past 15 months, it's been quite incredible.

"They're playing really good rugby, they did well in the Six Nations," he added.

Lining up opposite Slipper at the Stade de France will be Toulouse's Cyril Baille, who has played just 34 minutes this season after recovering from a groin problem.

"I think he'll be fine," Slipper said.

"Going off experience, when you run out there to play for your country it doesn’t matter how many minutes you have in your back pocket.

"When the adrenaline starts kicking in, and the emotion, you're always really proud to play for your country."

The Wallabies have spent the last two weeks in Saint-Etienne, where they will be based during the Rugby World Cup in 10 months' time, playing two of their four pool games in the city's Stade Geoffrey-Guichard.

Last weekend they flew to Edinburgh before the win over Scotland and they travelled up to the French capital this week before Saturday's Test.

"Saint-Etienne has been awesome," Slipper said.

"Going into the World Cup next year, to have a little home base to get used to the facilities, the people, the culture, the food, it's been great.

"The boys have really loved it. It's been really easy to prepare for games," he added.

