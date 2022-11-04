Owen Farrell captains England against Argentina

Owen Farrell last captained England against Australia in November last year

Bagshot (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Owen Farrell has been restored to the England captaincy for Sunday's match against Argentina at Twickenham.

Back-row Courtney Lawes, England's most recent skipper, has been ruled out of their November international opener with concussion.

Inside centre Farrell has been passed fit following a concussion suffered while playing for Saracens and takes his place in a first-choice England midfield featuring fly-half Marcus Smith and powerhouse outside centre Manu Tuilagi, whose Test career has been blighted by injury.

Farrell last captained England against Australia in November last year, when he suffered an ankle injury.

He then sustained another ankle injury that kept him out of the 2022 Six Nations before he returned for England's victorious tour of Australia.

Following the match against Argentina, one of England's pool opponents at next year's World Cup in France, Jones's men face Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa on successive weekends at Twickenham.

England team (15-1) to play Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday (kick-off 1415 GMT):

Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Joe Cokanasiga; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje; Jonny Hill, Alex Coles; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jack Singleton, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Jack Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, Henry Slade

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

© 2022 AFP