Wales fly-half Biggar joins French side Toulon

Marseille (AFP) – Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has joined French side Toulon for the rest of the season, the Top 14 club announced on Friday.

Advertising Read more

In a statement, the club said that the 33-year-old, who has been playing for English side Northampton, would be available for Toulon at the end of the current international window and "could play as soon as his current knee injury has recovered".

"We are very proud of the arrival of Dan Biggar in Toulon. He is an exceptional player, who will complete our squad as an outside-half," said club president Bernard Lemaitre in the press release.

Biggar's departure from Northampton Saints, where he has played since leaving Ospreys in 2018, was announced last month with the English Premiership club revealing that financial constraints played a major part in the decision.

"I never envisaged leaving Saints midway through the season, but this opportunity came around very quickly, and I made my decision with a long-term view in mind for my family," said Biggar.

He will arrive at Toulon as a complement to the New Zealander Ihaia West, who arrived this summer from La Rochelle.

"I am open to an experience abroad, to discovering new cultures," he said.

"Japan and France each have their pros and cons. Seasons can be a bit longer in France, with lots of tough games and travel. But it's also closer to Wales."

Biggar, who has played over 100 times for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions in all three Tests in South Africa last year, is currently with the Wales team although his injury has ruled him out of the Autumn internationals.

He will not be affected by Wales' minimum 60-cap selection criteria for players plying their trade outside his country as he has made more than a century of Test appearances.

He captained Wales in last season's Six Nations Championship and on their summer tour to South Africa, which included a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

© 2022 AFP