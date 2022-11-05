England's Genge puts Argentina admiration on hold

London (AFP) – England prop Ellis Genge said on Saturday there will be no let-up when he faces several of his Argentina "heroes" at Twickenham this weekend.

Advertising Read more

Genge played alongside Matias Moroni, Tomas Lavanini and Julian Montoya, all of whom are in the Pumas' starting lineup on Sunday, at English champions Leicester.

Their whole-hearted approach resonated with Genge.

But the front-row was adamant respect would only go so far in a match where England launch their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a dress rehearsal for next year's Rugby World Cup pool opener against the Pumas in France.

"They're heroes, honestly. Bar some of the English boys they're probably some of the best I've got on with people," Genge said.

"I just think they're so honest and so true, straight up and down, no ambiguity about where you stand."

The 27-year-old added: "Julian Montoya has been one of the best players in the world this year and he's leading his country out at Twickenham against current and former team-mates.

"Me and him always spoke about the prospect of playing against each other, saying that we wouldn't want to do it, and here we are.

"He opened my eyes up to how effective hookers can be within the scrum. When they say hookers are the heart of the scrum and lead it, he really embodied that... For me, he's a world player of the year nominee.

"I have huge respect for all three of them but at the same time, the gloves are off when it comes to playing."

Sunday's match also sees Argentina coach Michael Cheika resuming his rivalry with England boss Eddie Jones.

The pair were team-mates at Sydney club Randwick and both men have previously coached their native Australia.

Jones was in charge of the Wallabies when they lost the 2003 World Cup final and then coach of England when they defeated Cheika's Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2019 edition in Japan before going all the way to a final where they were beaten by South Africa.

"I always look forward to putting myself up against one of the great coaches and also a good mate," Cheika said.

"He's been England's coach for seven years and that hasn't happened very often there. That takes some substance -- it's not just luck.

"He's had a fair bit of success. Reaching a World Cup final isn't too bad and he's won a fair few Six Nations trophies. They won again in Australia this year so he's gone OK.

"It's always a good tussle with him but it will be a little bit different this time because I'm doing it with Argentina as opposed to Australia."

© 2022 AFP