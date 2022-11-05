Five-star Makinson drives England into League semis

England's Tommy Makinson, clutching the ball, rolls over a Papua New Guinea tackler to touch down

Wigan (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Tommy Makinson ran in a national record five tries as England advanced to the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup with a comprehensive 46-6 victory over Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

The tournament hosts will play the winners of the quarter-final between Tonga and Samoa, scheduled for Sunday, at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London on November 12.

Reigning champions Australia despatched Lebanon 42-4 on Friday and face the winners of the quarter-final between 2008 champs New Zealand and three-time semi-finalists Fiji 24 hours earlier at Elland Road in Leeds.

England enjoyed a dream start in Wigan, scoring seven tries in the opening 27 minutes, including three for Makinson as they shot into a lead they never looked like surrendering.

Tom Burgess was the first on the scoresheet, bulldozing his way over after six minutes. Makinson converted and then went over for England's second four-pointer just minutes later.

Star Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young continued his fine try-scoring run with his ninth of the competition before Makinson grabbed his double to make it 20 points in 20 minutes in a remarkable start by England.

Playmaker George Williams was next on the scoresheet as a shell-shocked PNG struggled with England's direct midfield charges and astute kicking game.

Kallum Watkins grabbed a try of his own before Makinson sealed his hat-trick to leave PNG 38-0 down at half-time.

The Kumuls did not roll over, firming up their defence, albeit far too late to mae it a real contest.

After 30 minutes of resistance from PNG, Makinson finally broke the deadlock, sliding over for his fourth try on 58 minutes.

PNG eventually got on the scoreboard with 10 minutes to play, Jimmy Ngutlik sliding in to touch down a great Alex Johnston kick that caught Young napping in the corner. Rhyse Martin converted.

Fittingly, Makinson had the final word, crossing for his fifth try and a personal tally of 30 points.

© 2022 AFP