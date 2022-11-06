NFL Vikings escape Washington upset bid while Bills fall to Jets

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins celebrates the Vikings stretching their NFL win streak to six games by defeating Washington, the team for which Cousins spent his first six NFL seasons

Washington (AFP) – Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a triumphant NFL return to Washington on Sunday while the Buffalo Bills were upset by the New York Jets.

Advertising Read more

Cousins, who spent six largely frustrating NFL seasons with Washington before joining the Vikings in 2018, sparked Minnesota over the Commanders 20-17.

"I knew I was going to be emotional pulling in, seeing the player parking lot where we used to hang out. I about shed a tear," Cousins said.

"But we had a job to do, and we got the job done."

The Vikings, who trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter, improved to 7-1 overall -- their best start since 2009 -- and stretched their win streak to six games, each victory coming by eight points or less.

"We feel like we're using too many of our lives right now. We need to win a little more convincingly," Cousins said. "We've got to find ways to win a little better. We've got to play a little better.

"But I'd much rather have these conversations in the meeting room tomorrow after a win."

Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes, including touchdown tosses of nine yards to Justin Jefferson and 12 yards to Dalvin Cook, and guided a six-minute drive to set up Greg Joseph's winning field goal with 12 seconds remaining.

"We're finding ways to win," Cousins said. "We're finding the inches. We grind on them and keep trying to pull them out at the end."

At New York, the Jets drove 86 yards to set up Greg Zuerlein's 28-yard game-winning field goal with 1:43 remaining to beat Buffalo 20-17.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns but Jets defenders stifled the NFL's top offensive unit as Buffalo fell to 6-2, still ahead of the Jets (6-3) atop the AFC East division.

Miami improved to 6-3 in the AFC East as Tua Tagovailoa threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' 35-32 victory at Chicago. Justin Fields had three touchdown passes in a losing effort.

AFC East rival New England improved to 5-4 with a 26-3 home rout of Indianapolis as Mac Jones threw for a touchdown and Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers (3-6) suffered their fifth consecutive loss, falling 15-9 at Detroit as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions while Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes for the Lions.

Cincinnati's Joe Mixon ran 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 58 yards and another touchdown to power the Bengals over visiting Carolina 42-21.

Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Trevor Lawrence threw for another score as host Jacksonville rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat Las Vegas 27-20.

Cameron Dicker's 37-yard field goal on the final play gave the Los Angeles Chargers a 20-17 triumph at Atlanta. Austin Ekeler ran for one touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Chargers.

Later games Sunday found Tennessee at Kansas City, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay and Seattle at Arizona.

© 2022 AFP