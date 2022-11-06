Yadav, Rahul star as India make 186-5 against Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

Melbourne (AFP) – Suryakumar Yadav hit a blazing unbeaten 61 and KL Rahul 51 as India piled on 186-5 against Zimbabwe in front of a bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their bid to finish top of their group at the Twenty20 World Cup.

India were flying at 87-1 but the loss of three quick wickets slowed them down before Yadav set the proceedings alight, smashing six sixes in his 25-ball blitz.

The number one-ranked Indians are already through to the semi-finals after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day.

A win will see them top Group 2 and face England, who finished second in Group 1, in Adelaide on Thursday. Lose and they could finish below Pakistan on net run rate and meet New Zealand in Sydney a day earlier.

Zimbabwe are out of contention but victory would secure a top-four group finish and automatic qualification for the next T20 World Cup.

India won the toss and batted in the final group game of the Super 12 stage, with a disciplined Zimbabwe opening with nine dot balls.

But the runs started flowing with Rohit Sharma slapping a boundary off Tendai Chatara and then Rahul lashing a huge six from Richard Ngarava.

Rohit was just getting in the groove when he misjudged a pull shot going for the ropes again and was out for 15, caught in the deep by Wellington Masakadza.

That brought Virat Kohli to the crease and he and Rahul reached 79-1 after 10 overs.

Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history last week and had hit three half-centuries during the tournament.

But there would be no explosive fourth, with the master batsman holing out on 26 to Ryan Burl, undone by the spin of Sean Williams.

Rahul brought up an entertaining 50 with a six off Sikandar Raza but departed next ball trying for another, taken on the boundary by Masakadza.

Williams and Burl combined again to remove Rishabh Pant (3) before Yadav and Hardik Pandya (18) powered India home.

