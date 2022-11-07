Ardern attempting diary juggle to make women's Rugby World Cup final

Wellington (AFP) – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will not sidestep her diplomatic duty at a regional summit but is attempting to make the women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England on Saturday.

Ardern faces some deft diplomatic footwork if she is to attend both the East Asia summit in Cambodia and New Zealand's showdown at Eden Park in Auckland.

She is then due to travel on to an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Bangkok.

"It's fair to say I would love to fulfil my role as prime minister at the East Asia summit and to be here supporting the amazing Black Ferns. I am seeing if I can do both," Ardern said.

"It's a work in progress, currently there is a clash. I am seeing what's possible," she told reporters in Wellington.

Saturday's final is a repeat of 2017, when the Black Ferns beat England in Ireland for their fifth title.

However, England's team have since amassed a 30-match unbeaten run.

Ardern was at Eden Park to see New Zealand beat Australia when the current tournament kicked off last month and would dearly love to be back there on Saturday.

The Black Ferns advanced towards the final with fast-flowing attacking rugby and then snatched a 25-24 win against France in a dramatic semi-final.

Saturday's final is set to be a sell-out, with only a handful of the 40,000 tickets still available.

"I wanted to say how proud I am of the Black Ferns. Well before this World Cup, they have shown themselves to be tenacious, strong and exceptional athletes," Ardern said.

"They are the kind of role models that every parent would want their kids to have."

