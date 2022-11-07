Historic repeat as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League last 16

Football

In what will be a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final, Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn to play Bayern Munich in the last 16. Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season's Champions League final defeat when they take on Real Madrid.

PSG missed out on topping their group only because Benfica scored more away goals in this year's tournament. The French and Portuguese sides remarkably finished level on points, goal difference, goals scored and head to head.

The price for PSG was second place and exposure to a tougher draw.

And opponents don't come much tougher than Bayern, the only side to win all six of their group matches, despite being in against Barcelona and Inter Milan.

The 2020 final was played behind closed doors in Lisbon at the height of the Covid pandemic, with Bayern triumphing 1-0. PSG gained revenge the following season by beating the Bavarians in the quarter-finals.

Old friends are best

Liverpool won five of their six group games but missed out on top spot to Napoli after losing 4-1 when the sides met in Italy.

The Anfield club also lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real, who won their group ahead of RB Leipzig.

Current domestic form suggests Real should be favourites, with Carlo Ancelotti's side unbeaten in La Liga while Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League despite winning away to Spurs on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be expected to dispose of Leipzig.

Chelsea, who defeated City in the 2021 Champions League final, also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund, with the clubs set to meet for the very first time in a competitive game in the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.

After topping their group thanks to a last-gasp winner away to Marseille last week, Tottenham Hotspur were given a tough draw against Italian champions AC Milan.

They have met at this stage of the competition before, with Spurs winning 1-0 on aggregate in 2010/11 thanks to a solitary goal at San Siro by Peter Crouch.

Inter will play Porto and last season's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt take on Napoli, while Benfica's reward for winning their group was a tie against tournament outsiders Club Brugge of Belgium.

Europa League class clashes

Barcelona and Manchester United will face each other in the Europa League knockout round play-offs following Monday's draw.

Barca were eliminated from the Champions League group stage to drop into the Europa League for the second season running, while United came second in their Europa League group.

The last meeting of the clubs came in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19, with Barca winning 4-0 on aggregate.

The sides have met in two Champions League finals and in the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup final, but this will be their first ever encounter in the Europa League.

The winners of the eight knockout round play-off ties will advance to the last 16, for which the eight Europa League group winners all qualified automatically.

Football history repeats itself

Having also dropped out of Europe's elite club competition, Juventus were drawn to play French club Nantes in what will be a repeat of the 1996 Champions League semi-final tie won by the Italians.

Sevilla, who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times, will play PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax were drawn against Bundesliga high-fliers Union Berlin, while Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine will play French side Rennes.

Bayer Leverkusen will play Monaco and Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have already qualified for the last 16 along with Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvaros.

