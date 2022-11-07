Rune breaks into top ten after Paris Masters triumph

Paris (AFP) – Danish teenager Holger Rune moved up eight places to break into the top 10 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday after his victory in the Paris Masters.

Rune, 19, shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

He becomes the first Danish man to break into the top 10, and will be the first replacement at the season-ending Masters in Turin from November 13-20.

Rune became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since an 18-year-old Boris Becker in 1986 after beating five top-10 players in as many days -- the first to do so in the same tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz, who retired injured from his Paris Masters quarter-final against Rune, retains the world number one ranking, ahead of fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who lost his opening match in the French capital.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas moves up two places to third, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev take sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Former number one Djokovic slips one place to eighth, as Russian Daniil Medvedev drops to fifth after his second round elimination in Paris.

ATP rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6820

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5820

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5350 (+2)

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5020

5. Daniil Medvedev 4065 (-2)

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3995 (+2)

7. Andrey Rublev 3530 (+2)

8. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3320 (-1)

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2955 (+2)

10. Holger Rune (DEN) 2911 (+8)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2905 (-1)

12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2700 (-6)

13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2495 (+1)

14. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2445 (-1)

15. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2410 (-3)

16. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2375 (-1)

17. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)2225 (-1)

18. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2105 (-1)

19. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2090 (+2)

20. Karen Khachanov 1990 (-1)

© 2022 AFP