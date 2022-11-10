Cheika declares Argentina 'underdogs' against Wales

London (AFP) – Michael Cheika is adamant Argentina are underdogs against Wales on Saturday despite their win over England last weekend.

The Pumas triumphed 30-29 to record just their second win over England at Twickenham as Wales opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a 55-23 loss to New Zealand in Cardiff.

Wales, who conceded eight tries against the All Blacks, now welcome Argentina to the Principality Stadium, with Cheika insisting the odds are always stacked against the visiting team in rugby union, especially in Cardiff.

"When you come away from home in rugby, you are always the underdog," said Argentina coach Cheika after naming an unchanged matchday 23 on Thursday.

"When you walk out on to the Principality Stadium and there are however many thousands of Welsh people there, supporting their team, you are the underdog.

"Honestly, I don't see anyone coming to Cardiff as favourites. It's such a difficult place to come to in that atmosphere.

"You've got to be so good on game day to be in the contest. We know we will be in the minority, but that challenge of playing in the big theatres when you are the opposition is a really enjoyable one.

"You have got to get the thrill of being the enemy on the day and embrace it."

Argentina have made encouraging progress ahead of next year's World Cup in France, enjoying wins against Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and England since Cheika took charge in March.

But Cheika, who coached his native Australia from 2014-19, remained wary of Wales.

"I know another team that shipped eight tries against the All Blacks not too long ago -- us.

"I know how powerful Wales can be. It can happen in games, sometimes it just gets away from you."

He added: "I have been here too many times to know what this Welsh team brings and how they are at the stadium.

"They have a very good counter-attacking game and good ball runners in the wide channels, both backs and back row, so we are going to have our hands full defending.

"We need to be really good on the details of our game and mentally to be in the contest."

