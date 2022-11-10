France reveals its World Cup squad to defend title in Qatar

World Cup 2022

Didier Deschamps (R), next to French journalist Gilles Bouleau, announcing the list of players selected for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament on French TV channel TF1, with forward Olivier Giroud displayed on screen.

France coach Didier Deschamps has revealed the 25-man squad tasked with defending their title in Qatar. Raphael Varane is on board, despite the defender's recent injury problems, as is 36-year-old striker Olivier Giroud.

Advertising Read more

Experienced striker Giroud, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus following the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

"He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us," said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.

Several players have been struggling with injuries, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

"I know he [Benzema] will do everything to be at 100 percent in time," said Deschamps.

With Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante injured and ruled out of the tournament ahead of the squad announcement, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga were among the six midfielders named.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe was named along with Giroud, Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku.

In defence, Deschamps omitted the in-form Jonathan Clauss, an indication that he might opt for a four-man set-up at the back as the Olympique de Marseille player is a pure wing back, ideally suited for a 3-5-2 formation.

Deschamps surprisingly omitted Lucas Digne and Ferland Mendy, leaving the squad short of left backs, while AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan was left out because of a leg muscle injury.

France will be in Group D in Qatar World Cup with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

They start their campaign against Australia on Nov. 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

"I made a few players unhappy tonight and 25 are super happy, but I know that as soon as we meet up they will all want to be in the starting 11," said Deschamps, who hopes France will be the first nation to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962, despite a dismal Nations League campaign.

"I don't care about bad statistics. We're not in the best position but we know what we are capable of. However, let's first go through the first round before setting any goals."

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Rennes/FRA), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Raphael Varane (Manchester United/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER)

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe