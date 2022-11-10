Injured Mueller 'never better prepared' for World Cup says Flick

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has been named in Hansi Flick's 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup

Frankfurt (AFP) – Germany coach Hansi Flick said star forward Thomas Mueller "has never been so well prepared before for a World Cup" when announcing his selection on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Flick selected Mueller, 33, in his 26-man squad despite the Bayern Munich forward missing eight matches and playing less than 60 minutes in total since late September.

Flick said he was confident Mueller would arrive at Germany's pre-World Cup training facility in Oman "in full fitness".

Mueller, who won the World Cup in 2014 with Germany, will play in the showpiece event for the fourth time in Qatar.

Mueller has been left out of Bayern's squad for Saturday's match against Bundesliga bottom side Schalke with a back complaint.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said "I would just like to let him rest before the World Cup... (and) heal completely" when explaining Mueller's absence from the side.

Germany play their first match of the World Cup against Japan on November 23.

© 2022 AFP