Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

Leicester City's James Maddison (right) was included in England's 26-man World Cup squad

Burton-on-Trent (United Kingdom) (AFP) – James Maddison has been rewarded with a call-up to England's World Cup squad after his scintillating form for Leicester as Gareth Southgate showed faith in a series of players short on form or fitness.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are included despite fitness concerns.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is also included despite being dropped at club level.

Maddison has only one senior cap, back in 2019, and has previously been overlooked by Southgate.

But of the players available to the England boss, only Harry Kane has scored and assisted more Premier League goals in 2022 than the Foxes midfielder.

The absence of Chelsea right-back Reece James means Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will go to Qatar despite concerns over his defensive abilities.

Conor Gallagher is another surprise selection in midfield with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse omitted.

Up front, Callum Wilson was selected ahead of Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham to be Kane's deputy.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 before facing the USA and Wales in Group B.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (both Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones, Kyle Walker (both Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher (both Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

© 2022 AFP