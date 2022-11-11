Houston Astros GM Click leaves after World Series title

General manager James Click has left the Houston Astros less than a week after the team won the World Series

Miami (AFP) – The Houston Astros have parted ways with general manager James Click despite winning the World Series last week.

Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane told the club's official website Friday that Click's contract would not be being renewed for next season.

"We are grateful for all of James' contributions," Crane said. "We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward."

Click was appointed in 2020 after previous general manager Jeff Luhnow was sacked after a Major League Baseball investigation into a 'sign stealing' scandal.

The Astros were beaten in the World Series by the Atlanta Braves in 2021 but went one better this year beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

Some media reports suggested that Click had turned down a one-year extension deal.

On Wednesday, the Astros announced they had agreed a one-year contract with 73-year-old team manager Dusty Baker.

"Further announcements regarding the structure of Baseball Operations department will come at a later time," the Astros said in their statement.

