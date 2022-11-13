Scotland fall short of New Zealand shock
Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland were left waiting for their first victory over New Zealand after the All Blacks overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to win 31-23 in a thrilling Autumn international at Murrayfield on Sunday.
The visitors looked set to cruise to a 30th win in 32 meetings between the sides, including two draws, when they raced into a 14-0 lead after just seven minutes thanks to tries from Samisoni Taukei'aho and Mark Telea.
Scotland hit back to level inside 15 minutes as Stuart Hogg forced a penalty try before Darcy Graham intercepted an errant pass to cross in the corner.
A trio of Finn Russell penalties put the hosts in command, but Gregor Townsend's men were left to rue being penalised three times on the New Zealand line.
Three-time world champions New Zealand were much more clinical when their chances came in the final 20 minutes as Scott Barrett muscled over before Telea rounded off a dream debut with his second try of the match.
