England's Cokanasiga out of All Blacks clash

Injured - England's Joe Cokanasiga (R) has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Series international against New Zealand

London (AFP) – England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of this weekend's Autumn Nations Series international against New Zealand with an ankle injury, the Rugby Football Union announced Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Cokanasiga was a late inclusion into the England side that thrashed Japan 52-13 at Twickenham last Saturday after Jack Nowell was sidelined with an abdominal problem.

Nowell, however, has been included in a reduced 25-man squad and could well take his place in the starting XV against the All Blacks.

Tommy Freeman provides additional wing cover.

Red Rose captain Owen Farrell is set to win his 100th England cap at Twickenham on Saturday, with coach Eddie Jones due to name his matchday 23 on Thursday.

© 2022 AFP