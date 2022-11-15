Former Spurs and England winger Lennon retires from football

London (AFP) – Former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger Aaron Lennon announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, saying the "time is right to hang my boots up".

The 35-year-old, who also played for Everton, Leeds and Burnley, left the Clarets for a second time when his contract expired after the end of last season.

And with Lennon, capped 21 times by England, not receiving what he felt was a worthwhile offer to continue playing, he has now called time on his career.

"I've finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up my options I didn't feel any were right for me and my young family," Lennon wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a very tough decision as football has been my life since probably the age of three and the last 20 years playing professionally at the very top has been so amazing.

"Football means so much to me and always will do. I don't think I even realised how much until I started considering this retirement, it has been everything and more."

He added: "Now I'm very excited for this next chapter in my life and spending a lot more time with my loved ones. There is so much (I) want to do and give back with all my experience and experiences on and off the pitch and will be doing so in the near future.

"Football world thank you from the bottom of my heart."

© 2022 AFP