Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles part ways with head coach Urios

Paris (AFP) – Christophe Urios has left his post as head coach of Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles by mutual consent after a poor start to the season and dressing-room dissent, the club announced on Wednesday.

Urios, 56, enjoyed a largely successful three years at the club but leaves with Bordeaux-Begles in 11th spot, though only six points adrift of second-placed La Rochelle.

He had guided them to the play-off semi-finals in the past two campaigns as well as the last four of both the European Challenge (2020) and Champions Cup (2021).

The combative Urios -- who was at the helm at Castres when they won the domestic title in 2018 -- had been summoned for talks with club president Laurent Marti on Monday and not just to discuss the club's form on the pitch.

Other matters discussed were his management style and his outside interests which include acting as a consultant for a radio station, owning a vineyard, and speaking at business conferences.

Urios had signed a new contract less than a year ago.

Relations with the players soured just prior to last season's Top 14 play-off win over Racing 92 and peace had not been restored by the time this season started.

Urios was also not averse to confronting rival coaches. During a match last season when Urios slapped La Rochelle's Ronan O'Gara after taking offence at the way the former Ireland fly-half celebrated a defensive play.

Urios's fate was effectively sealed when Bordeaux, weakened by injuries and national call ups -- lost 33-7 to Pau in the final match before this month's international break.

Names in the frame to take over include Yannick Bru, the former assistant coach of the French national side, currently a consultant to South African outfit The Sharks.

