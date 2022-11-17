As Qatar World Cup looms, Macron warns that sport and politics don't mix

QATAR WORLD CUP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday waded into the controversy surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup, insisting sport and politics must be kept separate. "I think we must not politicise sport," said Macron, whose national team are defending the title they won in Russia in 2018.

Advertising Read more

The 2022 World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, has been dogged by controversy, notably over Qatar's alleged human rights abuses, the suppression of social and political dissent, the mistreatment of foreign workers and the persecution of LGBTQ people.

"These questions must be addressed when hosting the event is decided," the French leader told reporters in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is attending a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

French football captain Hugo Lloris has said he will not join other European captains in wearing an anti-discrimination armband during the tournament, saying he wants to "show respect" to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

'A very bad idea'

Macron, who will go to Qatar if France reach the semi-finals, said it was "a very bad idea to politicise sport", noting that France will host the Olympic Games in 2024.

The president travelled to Russia in 2018 to see Lloris lift France's second World Cup title following a 4-2 win in the final against Croatia.

France begin their defence of the World Cup trophy against Australia on Tuesday before playing Denmark and Tunisia.

The Danes attempted to take a stand on Qatar's rights record, proposing to wear pro-human rights training shirts, but that idea was shot down by FIFA, football's global governing body and organiser of the World Cup.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe