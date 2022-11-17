Hulkenberg replaces Schumacher at Haas for 2023 F1 season

Nico Hulkenberg, a reserve for Aston Martin this season, has joined the Haas team for 2023

Paris (AFP) – Nico Hulkenberg will replace fellow German Mick Schumacher at Haas in 2023, the U.S. Formula One team announced Thursday.

"Hulkenberg (35), a Formula 1 veteran with 181 career starts and a 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans race winner with Porsche, makes his full-time return to the sport next year," Haas wrote in a statement released ahead of the final race of the season this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Hulkenberg will partner 30-year-old Dane Kevin Magnussen.

Haas did not specify the length of the contract.

Hulkenberg drove for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault. He has not had a regular seat since leaving Renault in 2019 but was a Covid replacement for Racing Point/Aston Martin the last two seasons.

"I'm very happy to move into a full-time race seat with Haas F1 Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula 1," said Hulkenberg.

His best championship finish was seventh in 2018. He holds the record for the most Formula 1 starts, 181, without a podium finish.

"The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see," aid Haas director Guenther Steiner, praising Hulkenberg's "reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer,"

The move completes the grid for next season's F1 season, provided that American Logan Sargeant, who is expected to join Williams, obtains the Super Licence needed to drive in F1.

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, loses his seat at Haas after two years in the premier class marked by poor results and too many accidents.

Entering the last round of the season, the 23-year-old German is 16th in the driver standings with 12 points. Magnussen is 13th on 25 points.

