French football star Mendy described as predatory serial rapist in UK court

France international footballer Benjamin Mendy was branded a predatory serial rapist by prosecution lawyers as they wound up their case against the Manchester City star.

Mendy is on trial in England, charged with seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape, and another of sexual assault against six women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, faces six counts of rape and three of sexual assault against seven other complainants.

Both men deny the charges.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray told the jury at Chester Crown Court on Thursday that Manchester City defender Mendy lured young women into "toxic and dangerous" situations at parties.

The lawyer alleged that Mendy and Matturie assumed the women were "good for sex" and "never heard the word 'no'."

VIP lounges and after-parties

The court was told the alleged assaults took place at a flat Mendy rented in Manchester city centre and at parties at his home in Cheshire.

The prosecution maintains that Matturie acted as a "fixer" who identified and invited women to the parties from VIP lounges at nightclubs in the city.

Giving evidence, Mendy has denied lying to "save his own skin", despite admitting having sex with women "within seconds and minutes" of meeting them.

He acknowledged that he had sex with many women but insisted he always stopped if they said "no".

Character witnesses for Mendy at the trial have included his boss, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

But Prosecutor Cray maintains that the player hides a "dangerous streak which makes him a predatory serial rapist".

Defence highlights untrue allegations

Mendy's defence lawyer Eleanor Laws, however, said each of the charges hinged on "one word against another", claiming connections between the complainants.

"People do make untrue allegations," she said, highlighting the case of a 19-year-old woman, who accused both Mendy and Matturie of raping her.

Mobile phone footage emerged of the woman having "enthusiastic" sex with Matturie on an occasion she alleged she was being raped.

Jurors were directed by the judge to find both men not guilty of those charges.

If found guilty in this case, both could face life in prison.

The trial continues.

